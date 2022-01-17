Patriots Free Agents: Who Stays, Who Goes Ahead Of 2022 Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ 2021 season officially came to an end Saturday night in Buffalo. Over the next two months, they’ll need to decide which of their players will be back for 2022.

The Patriots, who were bounced from the NFL playoffs with a 47-17 loss to the Bills, have a total of 15 players set to hit unrestricted free agency when the new league year begins in March, plus four impending restricted free agents.

New England already locked up one of its free agents, signing safety Adrian Phillips to a three-year extension on New Year’s Day. Here’s a rundown of the other Patriots players set to hit the market this spring (contract info via Spotrac):

S Devin McCourty

Current contract: Two years, $23 million

The last time the Patriots played a game without McCourty in the lineup? Week 16 of the 2015 season. He’s played almost every snap for this defense over the last decade. But at 34, the longtime co-captain is one of several players on this list who could retire this offseason. If he opts to keep playing, would he and the Patriots be able to agree on a new contract? McCourty had New England’s highest base salary ($8 million; tied with linebacker Dont’a Hightower) and second-highest salary cap hit ($11.1 million) this season. With the cap hits for several 2021 signees shooting up in 2022, he likely would need to accept less to return.

LB Dont’a Hightower

Current contract: Four years, $35 million

Hightower’s physicality and “Trash Man” influence helped power the Patriots’ seven-game win streak, but he appeared to wear down late in the season and really struggled in Saturday’s wild-card playoff loss as he returned from a knee injury. Assuming the 31-year-old plans to keep playing, he, like McCourty, almost certainly would need to take a pay cut in order to re-sign this offseason. Hightower carried an $8 million base salary and a $12.4 million cap hit in his return from a 2020 opt-out. With the Patriots lacking youth and speed at the linebacker position, it’s fair to wonder whether the three-time Super Bowl hero will be back.

OT Trent Brown

Current contract: One year, $9 million

A calf injury limited Brown to just seven snaps over the Patriots’ first nine games, but his play mostly ranged from good to excellent after his Week 10 return. Head coach Bill Belichick said in December that having his super-sized right tackle back had “changed a lot of things offensively for the better.” Brown has spoken glowingly about his love for the Patriots organization. Would he be open to a hometown discount?

CB J.C. Jackson

Current contract: One year, $3.384 million (second-round RFA tender)

With eight interceptions (second in the NFL), 23 passes defended (first) and a 52.4 passer rating against (fourth among cornerbacks with 150-plus coverage snaps), Jackson has set him up for a massive pay raise this offseason. If he hits free agency, the Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro would be the top cornerback on the market — and might command more money than the Patriots would be willing or able to pay. That makes Jackson a prime candidate for the franchise tag. With no obvious replacement in the pipeline, letting him walk would leave a massive hole in New England’s secondary.