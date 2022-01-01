Four Thoughts On Adrian Phillips’ Reported Patriots Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips reportedly agreed to terms Saturday on a three-year, $12.75 million contract extension through the 2024 season.

Here are four quick thoughts on Phillips’ new deal:

1. The Patriots rewarded one of their best (and most underrated) players

Phillips has been one of the Patriots’ top defenders in each of the last two seasons, playing a variety of roles in the secondary and front seven.

Last year, roster deficiencies forced New England to use him as a full-time inside linebacker/edge defender despite him being drastically undersized (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) for both positions. He more than held his own, leading the team in tackles (107) and tackles for loss (seven) and ranking third in defensive snaps played. Jerod Mayo called him “a linebacker at heart” who “just stopped growing sooner than the rest of us.”

Having addressed those holes at linebacker during the offseason, the Patriots now deploy Phillips all over the field. He began his second Patriots campaign by locking down big-money tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in training camp and hasn’t looked back. Through 15 games, the 29-year-old has a career-high four interceptions, including a pick-six, and is Pro Football Focus’s sixth-highest-graded safety.

Adrian Phillips? snaps by alignment for the Patriots this year, per @NextGenStats:



Safety: 173

Slot CB: 145

OLB: 118

ILB: 102

Edge: 106

Perimeter CB: 85

Interior DL (hovering over IDL): 21



A Swiss Army knife for a defense predicated upon versatility. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2022

Earlier this season, head coach Bill Belichick said Phillips is “a lot like (Patrick) Chung,” calling him “one of our best players and one of our most versatile players.” Anyone who’s heard the way Belichick raves about Chung knows that’s high praise.