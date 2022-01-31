How Joe Burrow Can Make Football History With Super Bowl LVI Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Burrow is one win away from doing something nobody in the history of football has ever accomplished.

Burrow helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to an AFC championship in only his second NFL season. The star quarterback’s incredible 2021 campaign comes only a few years after his historic 2019 season at LSU, which saw Burrow win the Heisman Trophy before guiding the Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship Game victory.

As The Athletic’s Matt Brown pointed out after the Bengals’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a Cincinnati triumph Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium would make Burrow the first football player ever to complete a Heisman Trophy-national title win-Super Bowl victory trifecta.

Burrow potentially could tack on another accolade in a few weeks in Los Angeles, too. The 25-year-old has the second-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI MVP.