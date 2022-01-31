Super Bowl LVI MVP Odds: Rams, Bengals Offer Intriguing Non-QB Value
Keep an eye on the receivers in this one
The Super Bowl LVI matchup is set, and with nearly two weeks until the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kick off at SoFi Stadium, there is no shortage of storylines to debate and dissect.
Ultimately, as it always does, the Super Bowl will come down to who can make more plays (duh), and with elite playmakers on both sides, the MVP discussion is wide-open.
Quarterbacks, generally speaking, end up taking home the hardware. QBs have won nine of the last 12 Super Bowl MVP awards, so we can’t ignore that information. But it’s not a slam dunk, either, and it also doesn’t mean the trophy has to go to an offensive player. Four defensive players have won the MVP since Super Bowl XXXV, including Von Miller, who will try to become a two-time winner as a member of the Rams this season.
Receivers are also on the radar. Four wideouts have won the award since Deion Branch’s record-breaking performance in Super Bowl XXXIX. In this year’s Super Bowl, we have arguably the two best receivers in the NFL with LA’s Cooper Kupp on one side and rookie standout Ja’Marr Chase as the Bengals’ big-play threat.
So, if you’re looking for value when it comes to betting the Super Bowl MVP, there are definitely options.
Here’s an early look at the Super Bowl MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matthew Stafford +105
Joe Burrow +230
Cooper Kupp +700
Ja’Marr Chase +2000
Aaron Donald +2000
Odell Beckham Jr. +2500
Cam Akers +4000
Tee Higgins +4000
Joe Mixon +4000
Von Miller +5000
Sony Michel +5000
The Rams opened as 4-point favorites for the title clash that will go down Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.