Super Bowl LVI MVP Odds: Rams, Bengals Offer Intriguing Non-QB Value Keep an eye on the receivers in this one by Mike Cole 22 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Super Bowl LVI matchup is set, and with nearly two weeks until the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kick off at SoFi Stadium, there is no shortage of storylines to debate and dissect.

Ultimately, as it always does, the Super Bowl will come down to who can make more plays (duh), and with elite playmakers on both sides, the MVP discussion is wide-open.

Quarterbacks, generally speaking, end up taking home the hardware. QBs have won nine of the last 12 Super Bowl MVP awards, so we can’t ignore that information. But it’s not a slam dunk, either, and it also doesn’t mean the trophy has to go to an offensive player. Four defensive players have won the MVP since Super Bowl XXXV, including Von Miller, who will try to become a two-time winner as a member of the Rams this season.

Receivers are also on the radar. Four wideouts have won the award since Deion Branch’s record-breaking performance in Super Bowl XXXIX. In this year’s Super Bowl, we have arguably the two best receivers in the NFL with LA’s Cooper Kupp on one side and rookie standout Ja’Marr Chase as the Bengals’ big-play threat.

So, if you’re looking for value when it comes to betting the Super Bowl MVP, there are definitely options.

Here’s an early look at the Super Bowl MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matthew Stafford +105

Joe Burrow +230

Cooper Kupp +700

Ja’Marr Chase +2000

Aaron Donald +2000

Odell Beckham Jr. +2500

Cam Akers +4000

Tee Higgins +4000

Joe Mixon +4000

Von Miller +5000

Sony Michel +5000

The Rams opened as 4-point favorites for the title clash that will go down Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.