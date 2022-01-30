What Joe Burrow Thought As Chiefs Won Overtime Coin Toss

NESN Logo Sign In

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked like he might throw up when the CBS broadcast showed him on the sideline after the Kansas City Chiefs won the overtime coin toss during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Burrow, like so many watching the extremely entertaining clash at Arrowhead Stadium, knew what an advantage it was that Kansas City won the coin toss. We’ve seen it many times before in the postseason, and the divisional-round game between the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs proved Kansas City is more than capable of scoring a game-ending touchdown in the overtime’s first possession.

Even the Chiefs official Twitter account tweeted “WE WON THE COIN TOSS!” perhaps best depicting their confidence.

Burrow seemed to feel like so many other upon realizing the Chiefs won the coin toss.

“Yeah, I mean, usually when you lose a coin flip to those guys you’re going home,” Burrow said on the CBS broadcast immediately after the Bengals earned a 27-24 overtime victory. “But our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half, and on offense we made plays when we had to.”

The Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes for a second time in the second half on Kansas City’s first possession of the overtime period. Cincinnati had a near interception on the play immediately prior to its game-altering interception, too.

The Bengals, with Burrow leading the charge and coming back from an 18-point deficit, now will face the winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVI.