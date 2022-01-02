Mac Jones, Matthew Judon Both Crack Up During Press Conference Exchange

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones replaced Cam Newton as the starting quarterback of the Patriots, but he did not take over as the premier fashionista in New England’s longer room.

No, that honor could go to multiple players — Jamie Collins certainly comes to mind — but certainly not Jones. Another who could make a strong case: energetic linebacker Matthew Judon.

If you’ve watched Patriots postgame news conferences this season, you likely have noticed Judon’s penchant for wearing colorful outfits to the podium. That trend continued after New England’s 50-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“Appreciate you,” Judon said after MassLive reporter Nick O’Malley complimented him on his outfit. “Hey, Scotch & Soda, baby. And it’s reversible. I’m tellin’ y’all. I appreciate you, man. Always, man. (O’Malley) be on point. You feel me?”

Judon then was asked when Jones, who was sitting in the corner of the room, might step up his fashion game.

“It’s a lost cause,” Judon said after cracking up. “You feel me? I’m gonna keep it 100. Mac’s a football player and that’s about it. He a great guy, football player. But drip (style) is not him. Let him do what he do, man. Don’t change the guy. Let him do what he do, man.

“I’m just happy he our quarterback. He out there ballin’ (and) having a hell of a season. I’m just happy he out there playing with us.”