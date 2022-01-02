Six Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Rout Of Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday presented an ideal get-right opportunity for Mac Jones and the slumping New England Patriots, and they capitalized.

The Patriots snapped their two-game losing skid by decimating a COVID-depleted Jacksonville Jaguars team 50-10 at Gillette Stadium. Jones, who’d struggled in consecutive losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, was excellent, going 22 of 30 for 227 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a passer rating of 128.1.

With the Tennessee Titans routing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Patriots’ win clinched them a spot in the 2021 NFL playoffs. They’ll close out the regular season with a trip to Miami next Sunday.

Here are six thoughts on Jones’ performance:

— After starting slowly against Indianapolis and Buffalo, the Patriots’ offense shot out of the gate Sunday, marching 70 yards in 11 plays on their opening drive. Jones was an efficient 5-for-5 for 47 yards, before handing to Damien Harris for a 1-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

Jones settled in by completing a series of short, easy throws that exploited holes in Jacksonville’s patchwork defense. These included a pair of third-down conversions to Jakobi Meyers, who was Jones’ lone reliable target in last week’s loss. (In that game, Jones was 6-for-8 on throws to Meyers and 8-for-24 on passes to all other players.)

The Patriots were just getting started. They scored touchdowns on each of their next three drives, as well, to take a commanding 28-3 halftime lead. Jones didn’t throw his first incompletion until the 8:17 mark of the second quarter — cornerback Chris Claybrooks got his hand on a corner route by Hunter Henry — and went into the locker room having completed 12 of 14 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.