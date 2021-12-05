Check Out The Wild Outfit Jamie Collins Wore For Patriots’ Trip To Buffalo

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s unlikely that the Patriots ever will have another play with a wardrobe as colorful as Cam Newton’s, but Jamie Collins is an impressive fashionista in his own right.

The veteran linebacker wore a vibrant yellow suit while carrying chrome-colored backs for New England’s trip to Buffalo, where it will face the Bills on Monday night. Collins rocked a golden “58” necklace, to boot.

Take a look:

Collins was on injured reserve the last three weeks but returned to practice Wednesday. He was not listed on Saturday’s final injury report. That Collins made the trip to Buffalo indicates he could be activated off IR and play against the Bills.

The Patriots and Bills will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.