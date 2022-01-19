New Red Sox Pitcher Taylor Cole Played Prominent Role In Memorable No-Hitter

Cole certainly will always remember this moment

by

Taylor Cole hasn’t pitched in a Major League Baseball game since 2019, but one outing in particular from that season certainly sticks out.

The right-hander, who the Boston Red Sox added to their 2022 spring training roster as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, combined with Felix Peña to throw a no-hitter for the Los Angeles Angels on the night the team honored the late Tyler Skaggs, who died suddenly in his hotel room on July 1, 2019.

During the Angels’ first home game after Skaggs’ death, Cole opened the contest against the Seattle Mariners by throwing two innings with two strikeouts. He threw 13 of his 22 pitches for strikes.

The Angels honored their fallen teammate by wearing his No. 45 jersey with his last name on the back. It was a chill-inducing moment, for sure, and one Cole, nor the rest of that Angels team, will forget.

More MLB:

Maverick Carter Joins Red Sox Foundation Board Of Directors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Previous Article

What’s Jimmy Garoppolo’s Value To 49ers-Packers Line? Depends Who You Ask
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno
Next Article

Nick Foligno Injury: Bruins Winger Knocking On Door To Returning

Picked For You

Related