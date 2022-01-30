NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler Leaving Patriots For Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

Dave Ziegler is expected to leave the New England Patriots to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ new general manager, according to a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Ziegler’s “next step” reportedly will be to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as his head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Raiders are expected to hire McDaniels.

“(The) two sides still are finalizing the contract,” Schefter tweeted, “but McDaniels is their man.”

Ziegler had been with the Patriots since 2013, most recently serving as the team’s director of player personnel. He was promoted to that position — the highest in New England’s personnel department behind head coach/de facto GM Bill Belichick — after Nick Caserio left last offseason to become GM of the Houston Texans.