Tedy Bruschi Takes Firm Stance On Tom Brady Retirement Rumors

The Tom Brady retirement report has split people on what actually is happening.

Some think it’s true that he’s done. Others think he’s done but hasn’t officially decided that. One former Pro Bowler believes he’s coming back.

Hot take artists have ridiculous thoughts on the chatter.

But Tedy Bruschi, Brady’s longtime teammate who’s now an analyst at ESPN, has a lot of conviction in his belief. He thinks Brady isn’t coming back.

“We’ve seen him play his last game,” Bruschi declared, via ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

Ultimately, Bruschi probably is right. If you follow the direction of the rumors, it sure seems that Brady intends to retire, but just isn’t happy that it got leaked, preventing him from announcing it on his own.

That’s probably fair, as Brady has more than earned the right to say when he’s done and not have it leaked. However, given the nature of the news cycle moving at breakneck speed, that belief might be naïve of him.