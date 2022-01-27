This Familiar Coach Could Be Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Replacement

NESN Logo Sign In

If Josh McDaniels leaves for Las Vegas, the New England Patriots could tab a familiar face to replace him.

With the Raiders requesting Thursday to interview McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be the team’s “potential OC replacement” if McDaniels lands the Vegas job.

If the Raiders and Josh McDaniels get a deal done to make him the next Las Vegas HC, a potential OC replacement in New England could be former Patriots? assistant Bill O?Brien. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

It’s unclear whether the Patriots have had discussions with O’Brien, who recently completed his first season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, but the 52-year-old would be a logical McDaniels successor. Though he never directly coached current New England quarterback Mac Jones, the two have a prior relationship, as Jones helped O’Brien learn the Crimson Tide offense after the latter arrived in Tuscaloosa last January.

Finding a coordinator who can foster Jones’ development and maximize his talents will be of paramount importance for the Patriots if they lose McDaniels, who’s held his current position since 2013. Implementing aspects of Alabama’s passing game also could help Jones make strides in Year 2.

This would be O’Brien’s second stint with the Patriots, with the first stretching from 2007 through 2011. The Andover, Mass., native spent one season as New England’s official OC and two more as its offensive play-caller before leaving for head-coaching jobs at Penn State and, later, with the Houston Texans.

In those three O’Brien-led seasons, the Patriots’ offense — which at the time featured Tom Brady and a bevy of offensive weapons — ranked sixth, first and third in scoring and first, first and third in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA.