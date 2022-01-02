Twitter Can’t Believe Bucs Wideout Antonio Brown Just Quit Mid-Game

That was bizarre even for Antonio Brown's standards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown surprised many Sunday when he went into a full tantrum on the team’s sideline before literally undressing and departing for the locker room.

Even for Brown, who doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt in any sense, it was a rather bizarre development as he took off his uniform, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves before throwing a shirt to the fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium.

Those on Twitter shared their puzzled reactions with many being led to believe Brown just retired from the league.

The phrase “Did AB” was quickly trending on social media with everyone asking the same question…

Davis retired during the middle of a game in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season.

Naturally, there were plenty of other reactions:

It’s hard to imagine Brown ever plays for the Buccaneers again — or even in the league again.

