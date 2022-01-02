Patriots’ Mac Jones Reflects On Earning Win Over Hometown Team

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday must have been a somewhat surreal day for Mac Jones.

Jones, a Jacksonville native, grew up rooting for the Jaguars, who the Patriots welcomed to Gillette Stadium for a Week 17 clash. Not only did New England win convincingly, but Jones put on a show, posting the second three-touchdown game of his rookie season.

After the game, Jones opened up about notching a victory — and a very important one, at that — over his favorite team from his youth.

“Yeah, I think it was cool,” Jones told reporters. “When you’re a kid growing up, whatever team you root for and you get a chance to play them, it’s always fun to go out there and compete. That’s pretty much all there is to it. They came out there and fought and all that and I just think we did a good of playing a good team game together. I thought it was really cool.”

Jones and the Patriots will close out their regular season with another Florida-based team next Sunday when they visit the Dolphins. Miami in Week 17 had its win streak halted by the Tennessee Titans, who provided New England with the help it needed to clinch a playoff spot.