Patriots Place Two Players On COVID List After Win Over Jaguars

Two New England Patriots players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the wake of Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots on Monday placed slot cornerback Myles Bryant on COVID reserve and offensive lineman Will Sherman on the practice squad COVID list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Bryant, a second-year undrafted free agent, recorded an interception in New England’s 50-10 rout at Gillette Stadium and received a game ball from head coach Bill Belichick. That honor came just one week after the Washington product struggled to keep up with backup slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie in a home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Sherman is a 2021 sixth-round draft pick who’s spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, dressing for one game.

Under NFL rules, both players have a chance to return in time for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots placed a total of six players on COVID reserve last week, and five were cleared ahead of the Jaguars game.

Bryant has been New England’s top slot corner since Jonathan Jones suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6. It’s unclear who would fill that role if Bryant is not activated before Sunday, but Shaun Wade and/or Joejuan Williams likely would draw back into the gameday lineup after consecutive healthy scratches.

Practice squad defensive back D’Angelo Ross, who has played over Wade and Williams in each of the last two games, could be the next man up in the slot.