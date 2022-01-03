Patriots Takeaways: Six Things We Learned From Win Over Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots steamrolled the Jacksonville Jaguars 50-10 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Here are six things we learned in that Week 17 matchup:

1. This was the beatdown the Patriots needed

Yes, it was against a two-win Jaguars team that had more than a dozen guys on the reserve/COVID-19 list and stunk to begin with, but that’s out of the Patriots’ control.

They could have come out the way they did in Houston in Week 5, sleepwalking through the first half before rallying late. Instead, they dominated from start to finish, scoring touchdowns of their first five possessions and harassing No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence into three interceptions. Jacksonville’s lone touchdown came with less than four minutes remaining, after New England had taken an overwhelming 50-3 lead and given quarterback Mac Jones the rest of the afternoon off.

There aren’t too many overarching lessons to glean from a win over an opponent this terrible, but the Patriots were able to wash the “sour taste” from their two-game losing skid out of their mouths and recenter themselves before the postseason. Which brings us to …

2. The Patriots are going back to the playoffs

Their win over the Jags coupled with the Miami Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans officially booked the Patriots a spot in the NFL playoffs. They’re back in the dance after finishing below .500 and watching from home last postseason.

Who will they face? That’s still to be determined. If the season ended Monday, the fifth-seeded Pats would play the No. 4 seed Buffalo Bills, who own the tiebreaker for the AFC East title. New England still is alive for the division crown — which it can grab if the New York Jets upset Buffalo this Sunday — and on the fringe of contention for the conference’s No. 1 seed.

To have a shot at earning either of those, they’ll need to win this week in Miami — a setting that has not been kind to Patriots teams throughout the years. Bill Belichick’s club is just 2-6 in its last eight road games against the Dolphins, who now are officially eliminated from playoff contention but surely would love to create a more difficult path for their longtime rivals, as they did in 2019.