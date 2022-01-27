Reports Suggest Robert Williams Is Untouchable; Stats Show Why

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams has been everything the Celtics dreamed of and more this season.

But while the fourth-year center has made himself a desirable trade piece with huge jumps in his game this year, rumors suggest that growth has also made him untouchable as the trade deadline grows closer and closer.

“Robert Williams has drawn interest around the league from teams, but rival executives believe Boston will hold onto Williams and view him as part of the core around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown,” Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday.

That aligns with similar reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com — to name a few January headlines.

Not to mention Tatum’s recent postgame comments after Tuesday’s game, where Williams absolutely dominated with 13 points, 17 (!) rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals.

“I love when Rob plays,” Tatum said after a dominant win over the Sacramento Kings.

“You drive into traffic and you ain’t gotta kick out. You can just throw it to the sky and Rob will catch it. You know you can pressure the ball a little bit more because you know if you get beat he’s back there and protecting.”