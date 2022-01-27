Brad Marchand Reacts To Now-Deleted Instagram About Vincent Trocheck

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck exchanged barbs last week with the Boston Bruins winger comically shutting down what started when Trocheck was asked about an on-ice comparison of the two players.

“This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram with pictures of each player’s career stats.

Marchand’s response to Trocheck came after Trocheck appeared to essentially call the Bruins veteran a rat.

Well Marchand, prior to the Bruins facing the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night on TNT, was asked about the now-deleted social media post.

“No, I knew he was a good player. It was more I just didn’t want him on my feed,” Marchand said with a smirk. “That was more of what it was, as soon as the big media outlets got it then I got rid of it because I knew it was already out there.”

It was one of a handful of times recently that Marchand found himself circulating social media as his video on a young fan’s phone went viral just a few days later.