Social Media Rips Into Antonio Brown After Tom Brady Shots On Podcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another Antonio Brown story.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver just can’t seem to get out of the news lately. It all started when he ripped off his jersey and left the field during the team’s win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Since then the story has gone in a million different directions.

The initial reaction favored the Buccaneers. At times public opinion has swung back in Brown’s favor, but it doesn’t sound like anyone is on his side anymore. Brown appeared on “The Full Send Podcast” on Friday and had a lot to say about his time with the the Buccaneers, including multiple shots at quarterback Tom Brady.

Social media blew up after the release of the podcast and many weren’t too pleased with the seven-time Pro Bowl select, especially because of the Brady comments.

Why anyone would ever defend Antonio Brown is beyond me. — Nick Battaglia (@MercWithOneArm) January 7, 2022

Reminder to Antonio Brown, the only reason you have a Super Bowl ring is Tom Brady.



You come at the king, you best not miss pic.twitter.com/RYPF5rzX8u — Savage (@BOSTONSPORTSB) January 7, 2022

I think it?s safe to say no one cares what Antonio Brown says or how he feels because he?s a scumbag, he?s selfish and he?s a terrible teammate. — Taylor Behrens (@TayBehrens) January 7, 2022

@AB84 don?t openly go against Tom Brady bro! Even if what you?re saying is true. He never openly went against you. ????? — Brian Oneal (@beeoneal) January 7, 2022

This is completely disrespectful to Tom Brady. Brady let AB into his home, stuck his neck out for him so many times and Antonio Brown publicly bashes him? He?s the reason he got another chance and a super bowl ring. AB is literally a 2 year old with this logic. #NFLTwitter #Bucs https://t.co/KPz3eQYbro — John sacco (@John_Sacco94) January 7, 2022

Please stop giving Antonio brown anymore chances, he?s lost it — hachiwachi (@hachibabaa) January 7, 2022

Something is wrong with Antonio Brown…you really coming for BRADY??? HE'S THE ONLY REASON U GOT A CHANCE — Essential Wukker (@ItzYaBoyStretch) January 7, 2022

Who knows what will happen next in the saga, but it doesn’t sound like it’s over yet.