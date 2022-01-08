Social Media Rips Into Antonio Brown After Tom Brady Shots On Podcast

Another day, another Antonio Brown story.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver just can’t seem to get out of the news lately. It all started when he ripped off his jersey and left the field during the team’s win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Since then the story has gone in a million different directions.
The initial reaction favored the Buccaneers. At times public opinion has swung back in Brown’s favor, but it doesn’t sound like anyone is on his side anymore. Brown appeared on “The Full Send Podcast” on Friday and had a lot to say about his time with the the Buccaneers, including multiple shots at quarterback Tom Brady.
Social media blew up after the release of the podcast and many weren’t too pleased with the seven-time Pro Bowl select, especially because of the Brady comments.
Who knows what will happen next in the saga, but it doesn’t sound like it’s over yet.