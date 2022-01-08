Ex-MLB GM: Red Sox Among ‘Best Fits’ For These Remaining Free Agents

NESN Logo Sign In

Some high-profile free agents have found new homes this Major League Baseball offseason, but there still are several players who could be of interest to the Boston Red Sox on the open market.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, a former MLB general manager, at the beginning of the offseason listed his top 25 free agents available, complete with “best fits” for each. A lot has changed since those initial rankings — 13 of the players signed with teams before the lockout — and he thus went back to the drawing board, creating a new list with the top 25 remaining free agents as of Jan. 6.

Bowden listed the Red Sox among his “best fits” for 11 players, including the top three free agents, in the first go-round. This time, he has Boston among his “best fits” for nine players.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Bowden expects the Red Sox to sign all nine players before Opening Day. It simply speaks to which players could fit into Boston’s plans. And the mix of talent reflects the flexibility Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom still has while constructing Boston’s roster for 2022.

Here are the nine players (along with Bowden’s top-25 rank):

Carlos Correa, SS (1)

Trevor Story, SS (3)

Carlos Rodón, LHP (8)

Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH/1B (12)

Joe Kelly, RHP (15)

Collin McHugh, RHP (16)

Jonathan Villar, IF (21)

Ryan Tepera, RHP (24)

Donovan Solano, IF (25)

Of course, 25 is a rather arbitrary number. Especially as top free agents come off the board and the list fills up with lesser-known players who presumably won’t require as much of a financial commitment. But that’s the number Bowden settled on, and it’s nevertheless a good exercise to see where the market stands and where the Red Sox could dip their toes.