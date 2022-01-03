Ex-Teammate Shares Powerful Outlook On Troubling Antonio Brown Drama

Clark played eight seasons with the Steelers from 2006 to 2013. Brown spent nine seasons in Pittsburgh from 2010 to 2018, solidifying himself as one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.

Brown’s tenure with the Steelers ended poorly. Just like his subsequent stints with the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and now the Buccaneers. But Clark explained Monday that Brown wasn’t always a malcontent, thus making Sunday’s meltdown even more shocking in the grand scheme of things.

“Antonio Brown was a single father in Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown had his son, Little AB. Little AB would sleep at my house. His first two birthday parties were planned by my wife, and the second I paid for it. And it was because you saw the good in him,” Clark said. “It wasn’t a situation to where you met Antonio Brown and this is who he was. This is who he grew to be. And I think there were little glimpses and little pieces of the guy we see now. We saw that young. But you never expected it to get to this point. I think the reason some of those things were let go, some of the stuff that we saw outside of the field, some of the things that we saw that didn’t necessarily make him the best person, was they didn’t leak into football.

“I always said that one thing I respected about him was whatever made him work — whatever it was, whether it was the fear of being broke, whether it was the ability to have fame, or whether it was just him understanding that this was a way he could make money — it made him work harder than anybody I knew. And on game day, that showed up. And so for me, to see him get to this point, to where the one thing that I felt like was sacred to him was the actual game.”

Brown simply can’t be trusted, therefore making it hard to imagine him ever playing in the NFL again. And if his career truly is over, at age 33, it’s difficult not to wonder just how much more he could’ve accomplished had it not been for his constant off-the-field issues.

Tom Brady showed compassion for Brown in discussing Sunday’s incident, although the Bucs quarterback since has been criticized by Skip Bayless and Nick Wright, among others.

Clark believes Brady attempted to “save” Brown in Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, the situation ended badly, with Brown’s antics again raising questions about what’s really going on behind the scenes.

“Initially, when I said something about (Brown), he was on top of the world,” Clark said. “And as you continue to watch a person fall and that person continues to make mistake after mistake, or bad decision after decision, it’s no longer entertainment.