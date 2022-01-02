Chelsea Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool

by

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a frantic 2-2 draw in an action-packed Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put the Reds two up by the midway point of the first half on Sunday, but the home side hit back and were level at the break courtesy of Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

Caoimhin Kelleher — starting the game with Alisson Becker ruled out due to a suspected positive COVID-19 test — and Edouard Mendy took center stage in the second half with both goalkeepers making excellent saves to ensure a relentlessly intense clash ended all square.

