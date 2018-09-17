Old Vontae Davis Tweets About Not Quitting Certainly Didn’t Age Well

Vontae Davis apparently has changed a lot over the past five years.

The 30-year-old abruptly retired during halftime of Sunday’s Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Chargers game, much to the chagrin of his Bills teammates. Davis later released a statement on the decision, essentially saying he wanted to walk away healthy rather than endure the rigors of another football season.

And that’s fine. Prioritizing your health and ability to be there for your family is admirable, so long as it’s genuine. Still, Davis’ decision to quit on his team in the middle of a game is in stark contrast with messages he was sending earlier in his career.

Check out these tweets:

#VontaeCorner: The people who Succeed in life are those who don't QUIT……….. — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) December 26, 2013

#VontaeCorner: Never quit. Use each setback, each disappointment as a cue to push on ahead with more determination than ever before. — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) March 11, 2013

#VontaeCorner: Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes along the way, but they never quit. — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) December 3, 2012

"@SeanSMITH4: @VontaeDavis21 money when u gone come pick ya son up??? Lol" that boi too bad I don't wanna retire early LOL — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) February 18, 2012

Yeah, those didn’t age well.

At the end of the day, it’s probably unfair to rip Davis over these tweets. He obviously is in a much different place in his life now than he was when he made those comments in his early 20s.

Still, it’s hard to not laugh at the blatant hypocrisy.