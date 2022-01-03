What Bruce Arians Told Bucs In Locker Room After Antonio Brown Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians is (finally) ready to completely move on from Antonio Brown.

Brown kissed his Buccaneers tenure — and potentially his NFL career — goodbye Sunday afternoon in the Meadowlands. After reportedly defying orders from his head coach, Brown shed his jersey, pads, undershirt and gloves and theatrically ran off the MetLife Stadium turf.

Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, the bizarre Brown incident put a dark cloud over what was a hard-fought road win. After the comeback victory over the New York Jets, Arians seemingly touched on the troubled wide receiver while vocalizing confidence in his team.

“You’re either with us or against us,” Arians said, per NBC Sports’ Peter King. “And I want you to know I’ll take the guys in this locker room and go play anyone in the world.”

Arians and Brown go way back, and their relationship appeared to be fractured before AB latched on with the Bucs. All of those frustrations and hardships aside, Arians has sympathy for Brown.

“It’s a shame,” Arians said. “I feel bad for him. He just can’t help himself.”