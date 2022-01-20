Will Devin McCourty Retire? Patriots Safety Opens Up About Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Devin McCourty feels physically prepared to return for a 13th NFL season. But will he? The veteran safety has yet to make that decision.

McCourty said Thursday on his “Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins” podcast that he’ll take some time to decompress from the season before determining whether he’ll play in 2022. The longtime New England Patriots co-captain will be 35 when next season begins and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

“(I plan on) just hanging out,” McCourty said. “Hanging out with the fam, getting an opportunity to not think about football for at least a month or two. I think even at this age, I’m going to continue to do the offseason stuff that I usually do, just to give myself that option of what you want to do next.

“But I still feel great. Going over all of the tests and all the things that we do during the season with our sports performance guy Johan, I haven’t had a dropoff in athletic ability and the physical traits to play the game. So it all really comes down to mentally and being ready and being able to tap back in and go through a full season. I think those are the things you have to think about.

“But I’m definitely going to take my time and see what happens for the future. I try not to say, ‘I’ll never do this’ or ‘I’m only going to do that’ and just kind of let it play itself out and see how it goes.”

For what it’s worth, McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, who may have some inside info on the situation, predicted Devin will continue his playing career.

“This guy is playing at such a high level in his career,” Jason said. “No way he hangs ’em up. Just my opinion.”