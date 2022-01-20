Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Close To Long-Awaited NASCAR Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Floyd Mayweather set to add some star-power to the list of NASCAR owners?

The Money Team Racing is working to secure a place in the 2022 Daytona 500, Sports Business Journal’s Adam Sterm reported Wednesday, citing sources. The fledgling racing team reportedly has taken giant step towards appearing in the Great American Race.

“The team has secured a car, sponsor and @KazGrala (NASCAR driver Kaz Grala) so it appears close to an announcement,” Stern wrote in a tweet.

.@TMTRacing50, the long-aspiring NASCAR team affiliated with @FloydMayweather, is working to try to finalize a deal to enter next month's Daytona 500 as its first race, per sources.



? The team has secured a car, sponsor and @KazGrala so it appears close to an announcement. pic.twitter.com/rUBVZATaAP — Adam Stern (@A_S12) January 19, 2022

Mayweather in 2019 partnered with NASCAR industry executive Willy Auchmoody with the goal of launching a team capable of competing in NASCAR’s Cup Series. With a car, driver and sponsor on board, The Money Team Racing might arrive in time for NASCAR’s biggest event.

If he does so, Mayweather will join Michael Jordan and Pitbull among celebrity NASCAR owners.

The Daytona 500 will take place Feb. 20.