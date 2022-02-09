Aaron Jones Has Firm Belief On Aaron Rodgers’ Packers Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers says he plans to play next season. Given how things unfolded last spring/summer with the quarterback and the Packers, it’s fair to wonder if the team he plays for next season will be in Green Bay.

One of his top offensive weapons believes it will be.

Rodgers has one more year under contract with the Packers, but his cap hit is huge and the Packers are completely cap-crunched. If either side wants a fresh start, a trade could be mutually beneficial — especially since Rodgers has made clear he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

Whatever the path might be to get there, Packers running back Aaron Jones thinks Rodgers will be back.

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones told NFL Network. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can’t imagine him anywhere else, that’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he’ll be back.”

Rodgers still is an elite quarterback, and moving on from him and turning to Jordan Love would be an admission that the Packers are rebuilding. If their intent is to try pushing for a Super Bowl next season, keeping Rodgers is the obvious call.

