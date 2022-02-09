David Krejci Addresses Possibility Of Return To NHL, Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

When David Krejci left the NHL over the summer, he didn’t sign retirement papers. That, theoretically, has kept the door open for him to return one day, and thus speculation about a potential reunion with the Boston Bruins has continued to exist.

Krejci is playing in his native Czech Republic and representing his country currently at the Olympics. Asked about a potential return to the NHL this season by the Associated Press, Krejci didn’t take a firm stance.

“Obviously if I had one year left on my deal, I would be in NHL now,” Krejci told the AP. “It just kind of happened to work out that way. Things happen for a reason, I believe, so I’m here now. I’ll try to take the most out of this opportunity and what comes after this, we’ll see. …

“I’m here now. I’m going to focus on this tournament,” Krejci said. “I don’t know myself yet what?s going to happen, so I’m just going to play it out.?

Getting Krejci would be a huge lift for the Bruins, who have Erik Haula serving in Krejci’s longtime second-line center role. He would have to pass through waivers if the Bruins signed him, but if he came back on a cheap deal Boston would have no issue fitting him in under the salary cap.

For now, the Bruins have to proceed under the impression Krejci is not coming back. But it would be quite the boost if he did.