Brad Marchand Offered In-Person Hearing For Roughing Of Tristan Jarry

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand was tossed from the Boston Bruins’ loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, and now a lengthy suspension might await him.

The NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced Marchand was offered an in-person hearing for roughing/high-sticking Pens goalie Tristan Jarry. The offer for an in-person hearing means Marchand might face a five-plus-game suspension.

During the third period of the B’s eventual loss to the Pens, Jarry was seen screaming at Marchand. The two had been going back-and-forth all game, and Marchand ended up taking a swing at Jarry. As he was pulled away, Marchand whacked the netminder with his stick, which presumably is why the NHL is describing the hearing as being due to both roughing and high-sticking.

The Bruins already had lost Patrice Bergeron in the game, and head coach Bruce Cassidy seemed to take issue with Marchand’s decision. Losing one or both of those players for extended time would be a brutal blow.

This would be the second suspension of the season for Marchand, who was given three games for slew-footing back in November.