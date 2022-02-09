Tristan Jarry Explains Brad Marchand Incident At End Of Bruins-Penguins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Things got chippy during the Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins game Tuesday night, particularly at the end when Brad Marchand lost his cool.

The Boston forward was given a match penalty after he punched Jarry in the final minute of the Bruins’ 4-2 loss at TD Garden. Craig Smith tried to jam the puck by the Pens goalie but made the stop before turning around to say something to Marchand.

Whatever was said to Marchand led to Jarry getting hit. Marchand was restrained by an official before getting in one last jab with his stick to the netminder.

After the game, Jarry didn’t want to elaborate too much on what led to to the incident.

“I think it’s just the heat of the moment, everyone’s battling hard out there,” Jarry told reporters, via team-provided video. “He’s just trying to get the puck to the net and I think the team did a great job. … It’s part of the game and it stays on the ice.”

Marchand’s match penalty means the NHL automatically will review it and decide whether to discipline the forward, who’s done quite the 180 to rehabilitate his game over the years.

The Bruins and Penguins don’t meet again until April 16.