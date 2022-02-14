Bruins Injuries: Latest On Patrice Bergeron, Matt Grzelcyk, Urho Vaakanainen

NESN Logo Sign In

Help is trickling in for the Boston Bruins.

Bruce Cassidy on Monday updated reporters on injuries to Patrice Bergeron Matt Grzelcyk and Urho Vaakanainen, as Boston embarks on this week’s three-game road trip.

Grzelcyk suffered an upper-body injury Thursday. He practiced Friday but didn’t play in Saturday’s win over the Ottawa Senators. After practicing again Monday, Cassidy upgraded Grzelcyk’s status to “probable,” meaning the defenseman is in line to for Tuesday’s matchup in New York against the Rangers.

“Better today, I’d say he’s probable tomorrow,” Cassidy said at a press conference. “Let’s get through morning skate.

Bergeron has missed Boston’s last two games due to the head injury he suffered last Tuesday in the Bruins’ loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Bruins-Rangers game will come to soon for him to return, but he might feature later in the week.

“No he won’t play (Tuesday),” Cassidy said. “He won’t travel today. (He’ll) probably meet us on the road if he progresses well.”

The upper-body injury Vaakanainen suffered Feb. 1 has kept him out of Boston’s last three games, and that number will grow by at least one.