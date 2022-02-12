Bruins Wrap: Boston Rides Hot Start To Win Over Senators In Matinée

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins looked determined to enjoy themselves Saturday, as they took an early lead and held onto it en route to a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators in matinée at Canadian Tire Centre.

The win improved Boston’s record to 26-16-3, while the Senators fell to 16-24-4 with the defeat.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Sometimes how you start makes the biggest difference.

Trent Frederic scored the opening goal just 45 seconds into the contest. After seeing how costly slow starts can be last month, the Bruins reaped the benefits of starting quickly. Frederic’s goal provided the spark the team needed to jump, and stay, ahead of the lowly Senators.

Curtis Lazar doubled the Bruins’ lead at 13:26 in the first period by showing the grit on which the Bruins relied to earn the win.

The Bruins out-shot the Senators 22-8 in the first period, establishing their dominance early and creating the margin of victory.