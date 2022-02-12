Bruins Wrap: Boston Rides Hot Start To Win Over Senators In Matinée

The Boston Bruins looked determined to enjoy themselves Saturday, as they took an early lead and held onto it en route to a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators in matinée at Canadian Tire Centre.
The win improved Boston’s record to 26-16-3, while the Senators fell to 16-24-4 with the defeat.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Sometimes how you start makes the biggest difference.
Trent Frederic scored the opening goal just 45 seconds into the contest. After seeing how costly slow starts can be last month, the Bruins reaped the benefits of starting quickly. Frederic’s goal provided the spark the team needed to jump, and stay, ahead of the lowly Senators.
Curtis Lazar doubled the Bruins’ lead at 13:26 in the first period by showing the grit on which the Bruins relied to earn the win.
The Bruins out-shot the Senators 22-8 in the first period, establishing their dominance early and creating the margin of victory.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Give Charlie Coyle lots of credit for his fancy puck-handling in the lead-up to Frederic goal.
Coyle Arguably was Boston’s Player of the Game as he had one assist and five shots on goal in a team-high 17:30 of action.
— Nick Foligno didn’t register any points but he made his presence known on the ice, delivering six hits and putting his body on the line with three blocks.
— Jeremy Swayman didn’t have to do much in the first period but he rose to the occasion after the Senators came to life. He made eight saves each in the first and second periods before making 14 more in the third.
