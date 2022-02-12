Top Saturday Night NBA Props: Sabonis to Shine With New Team while Trent Jr. Will Stay Scorching by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Eleven games pack the NBA slate in Saturday’s action on the hardwood, and to go with it; we’ve got a pair of player props you should consider. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Domantas Sabonis Double-Double & Sacramento To Win (+120)

It’s a new team for Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, but he is picking up right where he left off with the Indiana Pacers. Sabonis has posted a double-double in 37 of 48 starts this season and did just that in 32 minutes of action in his debut with his new team on Wednesday night. He ranks only behind Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in double-doubles in the NBA and sits at -370 to record one on Saturday night against the Washington Wizards. We don’t want to be laying that, but pairing that with a Sacramento win, which currently sits at -146, gives us a much better price at +120. As three-point favorites, it’s worth grabbing the outright price on the favorite along with their star player to get his routine double-double at plus money.

Gary Trent Jr. To Score 30+ Points (+700)

We backed this one two weeks ago, and we are back at it again following a monstrous 42-point effort from Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets. A price of +700 is too attractive to pass up as the guard has reached this threshold in six of his past ten games. After a peculiar outing of just 12 field goal attempts on Wednesday, he returned to his skyscraping volume with 26 shot attempts in Friday’s outing. As long as the usage is there, Trent will show value to reach this number, which he has proven when the shots are flowing. Back the red-hot guard to drop at least 30 at this massive price.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

