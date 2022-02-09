Why Mike Greenberg Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Tom Brady Returns To NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Greenberg isn’t ready to confidently say he thinks he’s seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL.

Brady officially announced his retirement last week, but he seemingly is leaving the door open for a potential return. The future Hall of Fame quarterback on Monday noted he’s happy with his decision to call it a career, although he’s maintaining a “never say never” mindset about potentially strapping on the pads again.

As football fans and media members alike ponder what the future might hold for Brady, Greenberg couldn’t help but recall a conversation he had with the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s father last year.

“One year ago today, I had Tom Brady Sr. on my radio show,” Greenberg said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They had just won the Super Bowl in Tampa and I asked him, what motivates Tom to keep going? He said, ‘Because he loves all of the things everyone else hates. He loves the grind, he loves the nutrition piece of it, he loves the film work, he loves all the work of it.’ Let’s put it this way: he hates it less than most other people hate it, at minimum.

“The way I’ve read this with Brady the entire time was this is a person who doesn’t want to retire but is being told by people he cares about genuinely that he should — that it is time for him to do so. I think he is going to miss it, I think it is an inch he’s going to want to scratch, I think he is being incredibly honest in that interview and I will not be the least bit surprised if he comes back to play.”

It should be noted that Brady never used any form of the word “retire” in his announcement last week. The 44-year-old all but surely is done with the Buccaneers, but if a golden opportunity elsewhere eventually presents itself, perhaps it will be too good for TB12 to pass up.