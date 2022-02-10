Don Sweeney Addresses Chances Of David Krejci Returning To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s all quiet on the David Krejci front.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Thursday offered the latest update on the possibility of the veteran center returning to the team this season. Krejci left the Bruins last summer in order to play in his native Czech Republic. Although he’s having a blast back home, he never retired from the NHL, and the Bruins have left the door ajar for a potential return.

“I haven’t had since the first of the year any discussions with David in terms of what his plans were,” Sweeny said at a press conference. “He made an indication around the holidays as to what he’s doing. I haven’t had any contact with him since.

Krejci told reporters Wednesday he’ll consider his options after the Winter Olympics. Sweeney also addressed his comments Thursday.

“I know he’s been asked questions, so he’s answered them,” Sweeney continued. “With that regard if the opportunity presents itself, I’m sure there are several teams that would have the same conversation we would. But I haven’t had any.”

Krejci, 35, would have to pass through waivers and agree to a modest contract in order for the Bruins to sign him and remain under the salary cap.

If he returns to the Bruins, he presumably would fill the second-line center role he played so well during the 15 seasons he spent with the Bruins.