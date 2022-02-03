Ex-Bruin David Krejci Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Arriving At Olympics

NESN Logo Sign In

A big reason NHL players were pulled from Olympic participation was fear of testing positive for COVID-19 and getting stuck in Beijing.

One former Boston Bruins star is going through that process right now.

David Krejci, who is playing for the Czech National Team, tested positive for the virus upon his arrival in China. He’s quarantining at the athlete’s village while awaiting further results.

That said, the team seems to think Krejci could be cleared relatively quickly.

“We’re going to re-test him tonight and re-test him tomorrow morning, and I strongly believe that he’s going to join the practice tomorrow,” head coach Filip Pesan said, via The Associated Press.

Krejci missed a practice as a result of the positive test. The first Czech game is set for Wednesday against Switzerland, so there is ample time for him to be cleared.