Dolphins Owner Vehemently Addresses Claims Made By Brian Flores

'His allegations are false, malicious, and defamatory'

by

Shortly after Brian Flores formally sued three teams and the NFL, the Miami Dolphins issued a statement on behalf of their entire organization.

That evidently wasn’t satisfactory for Stephen Ross, who Flores claims incentivized him to try to lose games during the 2019 season among other pressures. The Dolphins owner delivered his own, personalized declaration around midnight Wednesday.

“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross’ statement reads, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.”

“His allegations are false, malicious, and defamatory. We understand there are media stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”

The New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, who also were sued by Flores, denied all allegations made against them in their respective statements.

