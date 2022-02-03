Tom Brady Jokes About What Joe Burrow Should Do If Bengals Beat Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Burrow’s NFL career still is in its infancy, but the Bengals quarterback on Feb. 13 has a chance to achieve something no one ever has in football history.

Should Cincinnati take down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow will become the first player to win a Heisman Trophy, a collegiate national championship and a Lombardi Trophy. That trifecta is tough to top, which is why Tom Brady joked the 25-year-old should ride off into the sunset if the Bengals come out on top at SoFi Stadium.

“Before we came on the air, Tom said something that gave me quite a chuckle and he probably didn’t want to say it because of the sensitivity around it but I can, I’ll repeat it for him,” Brady’s “Let’s Go!” co-host Jim Gray said on the podcast’s latest episode, as transcribed by Bengals.com. “He said, he hopes you are the first person to win the Heisman Trophy, a college football championship and a Super Bowl. He said if that happens, you should go out on top and retire.”

Brady cracked the joke a little more than 12 hours before he actually decided to call it a career. The NFL undoubtedly will miss TB12, but the league is in great hands with players like Burrow.

