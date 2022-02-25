Jake DeBrusk Stays Hot, Scores Opening Goal For Bruins Vs. Kraken

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk is playing his best hockey of the season.

The young winger entered the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Seattle Kraken with goals in each of his last two games and extended the streak Thursday with a wild first period strike.

The puck popped up and was slapped down in front of the Kraken’s net and DeBrusk was in the perfect spot at the right time and pushed it past Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer to knot the score at one.

You can check out a clip of the goal right here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The Bruins bumped up DeBrusk to the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and if he keeps up this level of play, he won’t be heading down any time soon.