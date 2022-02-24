What Bruce Cassidy Told Jake DeBrusk About Moving To Top Line

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk is moving to the Boston Bruins’ top line for Thursday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, but don’t expect him to be shocked at his new role.

Yes, DeBrusk practiced in that spot on Wednesday — though without Brad Marchand on the top line because the forward was attending to a personal matter — but head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that DeBrusk was on board with the move.

Cassidy, who spoke to reporters following Wednesday’s practice, detailed the conversation he had with DeBrusk regarding the transition.

“Sometimes it’s tough when you go in with two guys who are arguably Hall of Famers,” Cassidy said, as seen on team-provided video. “You get a little nervous. I think that’s what happened over the years with some of the younger guys. Jake’s a little older now. We had a good discussion about that — is that something that would take him away from his game or help build his game? He should have a say in this so we had that conversation.

“He’d like to give it a go and see where it leads. Sometimes chemistry happens, sometimes it doesn’t. But that’s how we’re going to try it for now.”

DeBrusk, who has scored two goals in as many games for Boston, will serve as the right wing alongside Marchand — who will return from a six-game suspension — and Patrice Bergeron.

Cassidy also laid out some expectations for DeBrusk, acknowledging the winger is “a smart player.”