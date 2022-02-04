Here Are Seven Best Moments From 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL’s best came together for some fun in this one.

The annual Pro Bowl is Sunday afternoon, featuring New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with many of the league’s elite. However, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown happened Thursday night, with competitions like “Best Catch” and player-favorite “Epic Dodgeball.”

Here are some of the best moments from the event:

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson set the “Precision Passing” record.

Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson ?



?: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VmidDvJk8l — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons beat everyone in the “Fastest Man” competition, including Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Jones defeated Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the “Thread The Needle” competition to win the AFC its only point of the night.