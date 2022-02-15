Joe Burrow Injury: Post-Super Bowl Update On Bengals Star’s Knee

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Burrow reportedly did not add serious injury to insult Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Bengals fans surely watched with serious concern when Burrow went down with an apparent knee injury early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI. The quarterback’s leg awkwardly bent as he was sacked by Von Miller, which prompted Burrow to scream in pain on the ground. The 25-year-old sat on the field for a few moments before he limped to the sideline.

Burrow played the rest of the game and noted after Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that the knee “felt good.” The remark apparently wasn’t total lip service either, as Burrow won’t have to go under the knife to repair his right knee, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl that won’t require surgery, sources say, based on initial tests,” Rapoport tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “He’ll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn’t drastically alter his offseason.”

Unfortunately for Odell Beckham Jr., he did not receive as good of injury luck as Burrow. The Rams wide receiver reportedly tore his ACL earlier in Super Bowl LVI, an injury that could have a major impact on his impending free agency.