Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruce Cassidy Has Positive Update On Bruins Captain

Patrice Bergeron is getting closer to a return.

The Bruins captain has been dealing with a head laceration he suffered in Boston’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last week. Bergeron has missed the last two games — a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and a win against the Ottawa Senators, respectively — but returned to practice in a red non-contact jersey Monday morning.

Bergeron is not in New York with the Bruins as they prepare to take on the Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, but head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a positive update on the center.

“He’s coming (to New York on Wednesday),” Cassidy told reporters after practice, per team-provided audio. “We expect him to practice with us tomorrow. If all goes well, could be as early as Thursday.”

Boston will get healthier the blueline as Matt Grzelcyk will return to the lineup Tuesday and take Jack Ahcan’s place, so it’s certainly reassuring the Bruins could have a full roster by next week.