Odell Beckham Jr. Update: Rams Reportedly Fear Receiver Tore Same ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. might be facing another long, arduous injury recovery.

The superstar receiver left Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI after injuring his left knee during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Beckham, who tore his left ACL last season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, eventually watched his team earn a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a column published Monday morning, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that Los Angeles fears Beckham tore the same ACL.

Over the last month, McVay talked about winning a Lombardi Trophy for Stafford. Eric Weddle talked about winning one for Donald. Everyone wanted to win one for Whitworth.

Which, really, is what McVay strived to build — we, not me — since he got the job in 2017.

That he’s accomplished it mattered a lot in Super Bowl LVI. It mattered when Beckham went down, with what the Rams fear to be a torn ACL. It mattered when the second half couldn’t have started worse, with a 75-yard touchdown heave from Joe Burrow followed by a Stafford pick. It mattered when Stafford and the offense got the ball back with 6:13 left and 79 yards to go. It definitely mattered when the defense needed one last stop.