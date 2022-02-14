What To Watch For As Northeastern, Boston University Battle In Beanpot

NESN Logo Sign In

A Beanpot winner will be crowned Monday after Northeastern and Boston University battle for Hub hockey bragging rights at TD Garden.

Northeastern advanced to the championship after besting Boston College, 3-1. Boston University, meanwhile, edged Harvard in the semifinals, 4-3.

Here are four things to keep an eye on in the matchup:

Northeastern seeking historic four-peat

Recent Beanpots have been defined by Northeastern making history, considering the Huskies snapped a 30-year tournament drought with their victory in 2018. When they won their third consecutive title in 2020, that marked the first time they had won three in a row.

So naturally, winning a fourth in a row would be historic, as well.

While that’s some significant Northeastern history, it hardly holds a candle to what Boston University accomplished at the turn of the century. The Terriers — who have a tournament-best 30 championships — won six consecutive titles from 1995 to 2000.

This could be a long one

If recent history tells us anything, it’s that fans in the stands at TD Garden and those watching at home on NESN should settle in for a long night.