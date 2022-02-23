Patriots Free Agents: Why Re-Signing Brandon Bolden Isn’t Obvious Choice

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: running back Brandon Bolden.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Bolden enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, admirably filling in for James White after the veteran back went down with a season-ending hip injury. Bolden, who also did his usual thing on special teams, racked up 405 receiving yards, good for eighth-most among all running backs.

The 32-year-old added 226 yards on the ground and finished with three overall touchdowns while providing invaluable leadership in one of the NFL’s top running back rooms.

And yet, despite what likely will be a reasonable price in free agency, Bolden is no sure bet for a New England return.

Ultimately, it’s hard to envision Bolden and the Patriots not eventually working something out. The 2012 undrafted free agent spent the first six seasons of his career in New England before joining the Dolphins in 2018. Bolden spent one year in Miami, returning to the Patriots during the ensuing offseason.

He’s a favorite of Bill Belichick and a “Patriot Way” prototype. Bolden does whatever’s asked of him, and usually at a high level. There’s real value in that.

With that said, let’s look at cases for and against the Patriots re-signing Bolden this offseason.