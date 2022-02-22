Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Gunner Olszewski

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: receiver/kick returner Gunner Olszewski.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Gunner Olszewski has beaten the odds in turning himself into a useful player for the Patriots, but does he have a future in New England?

A Division II cornerback, Olszewski signed with the Patriots in 2019 as a rookie free agent and wound up making the roster as a receiver after his first training camp. Olszewski, a Texan through and through, since has become one of the NFL’s top return specialists but hasn’t earned a consistent role in the passing game.

He was especially in good in 2020, leading the NFL in punt return yards while returning one for a touchdown. Olszewski earned first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner but did not make the Pro Bowl.

His performance dipped a bit this season but still was above average. Olszewski, whose balls-to-the-wall playstyle scares just about everyone, ranked fifth in the NFL in punt return average and 17th in kickoff return average. The third-year pro caught just two passes for 31 yards.

Now a restricted free agent, Olszewski has an uncertain future in New England. The Patriots have other in-house options to return kicks, with some of those players capable of contributing in other ways (J.J. Taylor comes to mind). Is New England comfortable with paying Olszewski if he only is going to be a specialist?

Let’s look at cases for and against the Patriots re-signing the Bemidji State product.