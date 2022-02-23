‘Season-Defining’ Bruins Stat Shows Charlie McAvoy’s Importance To Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Where would the Boston Bruins be without Charlie McAvoy?

Unquestionably worse off is the answer.

A “season-defining” statistic ESPN’s Kristen Shilton highlighted Wednesday proves the Bruins defenseman’s ever-growing influence on the team’s fortunes. Not only has McAvoy been Boston’s standout defenseman in his team’s zone, he also is making an impact at the other end of the ice.

“We probably haven’t made enough of Charlie McAvoy’s season in Boston,” Shilton wrote. “While Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron have been in and out of the lineup, McAvoy’s stats have been some of his best ever. He matched career highs in goals and points through just 46 games and is a major factor in Boston remaining in the top 10 in goals against despite its struggles.”

Although McAvoy didn’t secure a spot in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, NHL observers like Shilton and others still recognize his importance to the Bruins’ cause. And if Boston makes a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, McAvoy almost certainly will be a driving force, and acclaim for him only is bound to grow.