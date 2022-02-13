NFL Rumors: How Matt Patricia Could Factor Into Patriots’ Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots offense next season might be led by two of the preeminent NFL head coaching failures of the last few years.

New England last week hired Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. Judge, who previously worked as wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for the Patriots, recently was fired by the New York Giants after two underwhelming seasons as their head coach.

Multiple reports indicate that, rather than hiring someone like Bill O’Brien, New England could replace former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with a combination of Judge and other assistants. Matt Patricia could be one of Judge’s fellow collaborators, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Patricia worked this season as New England’s “senior football advisor.” He was fired by the Detroit Lions midway through the 2020 season.

From Reiss’ Sunday notes column:

Few, if any, truly know what Belichick is thinking. But the possibility of Patricia joining the offensive staff in some capacity has come up in conversations with smart NFL personnel projecting Belichick’s next move, and the thinking goes like this:

With the Patriots set to retain the core of their existing defensive staff, but losing elite institutional brainpower/knowledge on offense without McDaniels and others, Belichick might view some combination of Patricia and Judge as his best option to spearhead the offensive transition.