What Patriots’ Latest Coaching Departures Mean For New England

Josh McDaniels took over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago. Since then, the offensive side of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff has been, well, raided.

When McDaniels left for Las Vegas, he took Bo Hardegree, the Patriots’ assistant quarterbacks coach, with him. Then, on Saturday, news broke that New England wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo were joining the ex-Patriots offensive coordinator in Sin City, as well.

With longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears also reportedly expected to retire, the Patriots are staring at the prospect of needing to replace more than half of their offensive coaches. All while promising young quarterback Mac Jones navigates his first full NFL offseason.

How will they do it? At this point, that’s unclear. But the process already has begun.

Joe Judge is back, rehired this week after a failed two-year stint as head coach of the New York Giants. Judge mostly worked on special teams during his first stint with the Patriots (2012-19) but he’ll be focusing on offense this time around. His official title is “offensive assistant,” and he now becomes a prime candidate to take over play-calling duties from McDaniels, though he has no prior experience doing so.

Judge also could replace Lombardi as the Patriots’ receivers coach, a position he held (along with special teams coordinator) in 2019. New England also could promote Troy Brown to fill that void. The Patriots Hall of Famer served as wide receivers/kick returners coach this season after coaching running backs and returners in 2020.

If the Patriots choose to promote from within to replace Bricillo, assistant O-line coach Billy Yates would be the most logical option. Yates played five seasons for New England and previously worked under Matt Patricia in Detroit. The Patriots also could attempt to recruit Dante Scarnecchia out of retirement for a second time, though it’s unclear whether the 73-year-old would have any interest in returning.